Far Niente Family of Wineries and Vineyards announced the appointment of Vida DeLong to vice president, direct-to-consumer sales.
A 26-year veteran of winery consumer direct businesses, DeLong was most recently senior director, consumer experiences at Ste. Michelle Wine Estates.
In her new role, DeLong will manage direct-to-consumer sales at the luxury group’s wineries, which include Far Niente, Dolce, Nickel & Nickel and Bella Union in Napa Valley, and EnRoute in Russian River Valley.
“I am delighted to be a part of the Far Niente Family and have the opportunity to support and grow such a dynamic channel within this iconic group of wineries,” said DeLong.
DeLong takes over the position originated by Mary Grace, currently serving as vice president of marketing and communications.
Info: farniente.com