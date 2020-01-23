{{featured_button_text}}
Vida DeLong

Vida DeLong

 Submitted image

Far Niente Family of Wineries and Vineyards announced the appointment of Vida DeLong to vice president, direct-to-consumer sales.

A 26-year veteran of winery consumer direct businesses, DeLong was most recently senior director, consumer experiences at Ste. Michelle Wine Estates.

In her new role, DeLong will manage direct-to-consumer  sales at the luxury group’s wineries, which include Far Niente, Dolce, Nickel & Nickel and Bella Union in Napa Valley, and EnRoute in Russian River Valley.

“I am delighted to be a part of the Far Niente Family and have the opportunity to support and grow such a dynamic channel within this iconic group of wineries,” said DeLong.

DeLong takes over the position originated by Mary Grace, currently serving as vice president of marketing and communications. 

Info: farniente.com

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.