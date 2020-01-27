Farella Braun + Martel announce the election of senior associates Lauren Galbraith, Evan Abrams and Alex Reese to the partnership. The new partner class includes attorneys with deep experience in the private client, technology, and wine industries, said a news release.
Galbraith is based in its Napa Valley office and lives in St. Helena.
She advises individuals and families on all aspects of estate and tax planning, charitable giving, estate and trust administration and business succession planning.
Galbraith received her J.D., cum laude, from Harvard Law School in 2011.
Info: 415-954-4433, fbm.com