{{featured_button_text}}

Farella Braun + Martel announce the election of senior associates Lauren Galbraith, Evan Abrams and Alex Reese to the partnership. The new partner class includes attorneys with deep experience in the private client, technology, and wine industries, said a news release.

Galbraith is based in its Napa Valley office and lives in St. Helena.

She advises individuals and families on all aspects of estate and tax planning, charitable giving, estate and trust administration and business succession planning. 

Galbraith received her J.D., cum laude, from Harvard Law School in 2011.

Info: 415-954-4433, fbm.com

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.