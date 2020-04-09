Biz buzz: First Street Napa creates coloring pages to support health care workers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The First Street Napa shopping complex has created a set of free, printable coloring pages to show support for local healthcare workers.

“Brighten someone’s day (by coloring) these cheerful drawings of your First Street Napa friends and send them to a local hospital or clinic,” said a news release.

The pages were created “with love” by artists Kristina Young, Jordan Felling and Chelsea Ritter-Soronen.

Locals are encouraged to color pages and send them to Kaiser Permanente at 3285 Claremont Way, Napa, CA 94558, Queen Of The Valley Medical Center at 1000 Trancas St., Napa, CA 94558 or OLE Health at 300 Hartle Court Napa, 94559.

Participants are encouraged to tag @firststreetnapa #fsnartsinapril #healthcareheroes.

Coloring pages and information: http://ow.ly/zUdi50z85Vn