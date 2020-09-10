Biz buzz: First Street Napa recovery card benefits OLE Health

First Street Napa has extended its FSN Recovery Card program through September.
The customer loyalty program provides cardholders with access to special perks, promotions and discounts at First Street Napa businesses. Full details of participating businesses and benefits are listed on First Street Napa’s website at firststreetnapa.com.
A total of 100% of card purchase proceeds support local nonprofit healthcare provider OLE Health.
Purchase the card at: weblink.donorperfect.com/FSNRecoverycard
