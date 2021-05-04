Biz buzz: First Street Napa welcomes new stores: Camino and The Perfect Provenance

Putting a fresh spin on spring shopping, two new boutiques "sharing an array of stylish designs, gifts, home decor and one-of-a-kind goods," will expand the offerings in the First Street Napa district, said a news release from the center.
Camino, a floral studio and marketplace, and The Perfect Provenance lifestyle store will both open in May.
“We’re very excited to welcome these new boutiques to our community this spring," said Todd Zapolski, principal and managing member, First Street Napa.
Napa-based Camino, which has established itself as an online destination for locally sourced blooms, playful and striking botanicals, and premium imported flowers from around the world, will open its first storefront location.
Its collection also includes artisan-made products for the home, vintage finds, tabletop accessories to small-batch bath products. In addition, Camino will offer floral deliveries and subscriptions, and will open its floral studio for public and private floral workshops.
“We’ve been on a mission to find special treasures to share with our guests,” said Christina Yan, proprietor, Camino. “Our products always have sustainability in mind and are specifically curated for those seeking to fill their homes with modest, earth-friendly finds. Opening our retail shop at First Street Napa puts us right at the center of a vibrant scene.”
The Perfect Provenance is an award-winning store featuring men's and women's fashion, home decor, gifts and art. The new Napa boutique will complement its other locations in Greenwich, CT and Tiburon, CA. Founder Lisa Lori, an avid traveler, curates each seasonal collection from across the globe around ever-changing themes.
“Wherever I go, I seek out the beautiful and the unexpected – items that can truly make a home or wardrobe feel special – and we keep our selection fresh each season with a hand-selected assortment,” said founder Lisa Lori. “First Street Napa’s and mix of locals and visitors make it a great fit for our Napa location.”
Camino will be at 1270 First Street off the First Street Napa plaza.
It will host a special preview event on Mother’s Day weekend and will open its doors in late May. The Perfect Provenance will be in at Suite 352, by Paint Nail Bar, and will open May 15th.
Info: firststreetnapa.com
