Biz buzz: First Street Napa welcomes new stores: Camino and The Perfect Provenance

Putting a fresh spin on spring shopping, two new boutiques "sharing an array of stylish designs, gifts, home decor and one-of-a-kind goods," will expand the offerings in the First Street Napa district, said a news release from the center.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!

Camino, a floral studio and marketplace, and The Perfect Provenance lifestyle store will both open in May.

“We’re very excited to welcome these new boutiques to our community this spring," said Todd Zapolski, principal and managing member, First Street Napa.

Napa-based Camino, which has established itself as an online destination for locally sourced blooms, playful and striking botanicals, and premium imported flowers from around the world, will open its first storefront location.

Its collection also includes artisan-made products for the home, vintage finds, tabletop accessories to small-batch bath products. In addition, Camino will offer floral deliveries and subscriptions, and will open its floral studio for public and private floral workshops.