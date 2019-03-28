First Street Napa announced that Pera Rug Gallery will open in June at 1210 First St., adjacent to Mecox and Overland Sheepskin Co.
Pera Rug sells "a curated selection of unique handmade silk and wool rugs," said a news release.
“We carefully customize, manufacture and hand weave the finest rugs for our customers, so our collection and services will be a unique addition to First Street Napa’s quality retailers,” said Metin Demir of Pera Rug. “We’re excited to be a part of the thriving downtown Napa scene and contribute to its growth.”
Pera Rug also offers a variety of professional services such as rug cleaning, repair, restoration, appraisals and in-home trials.
Info: firststreetnapa.com