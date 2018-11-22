First Street Napa announced that a Macbella retail store will open at 1300 First St. It will be located by Compline wine bar + restaurant + merchant.
Scheduled to open in early December, Macbella is "an upscale boutique featuring an eclectic mix of both casual and contemporary women’s ready-to-wear and designer fashion, in addition to handbags, shoes, and accessories at a wide variety of price points for every shopper," said a news release.
"Napa Valley caters to a wide range of tastes and preferences, but I saw a need for a thoughtful, curated store that would offer unique fashion brands that shoppers could not have access to anywhere else in the U.S.,” said Macbella partner Jo Van Meensel.
Info: firststreetnapa.com