Biz buzz: Foley Family Wines retains Colangelo & Partners as agency of record

Foley Family Wines, a producer and marketer of premium wine, announced Colangelo & Partners as its agency of record to develop and execute an integrated communications program targeted to key trade, consumer and media stakeholders, said a news release.

Under the new partnership, Colangelo & Partners will manage media relations, social media content creation and digital partnerships for Acrobat Wines, Banshee Wines, Chalone Vineyard, Chalk Hill Estate Winery and Sebastiani Vineyards & Winery.

“The opportunity to work with Foley Family Wines is incredibly exciting for us,” said Juliana Colangelo, vice president of California at Colangelo & Partners.

