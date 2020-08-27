Biz buzz: Foley Family Wines retains Colangelo & Partners as agency of record

Foley Family Wines, a producer and marketer of premium wine, announced Colangelo & Partners as its agency of record to develop and execute an integrated communications program targeted to key trade, consumer and media stakeholders, said a news release.
Under the new partnership, Colangelo & Partners will manage media relations, social media content creation and digital partnerships for Acrobat Wines, Banshee Wines, Chalone Vineyard, Chalk Hill Estate Winery and Sebastiani Vineyards & Winery.
“The opportunity to work with Foley Family Wines is incredibly exciting for us,” said Juliana Colangelo, vice president of California at Colangelo & Partners.
Info: colangelopr.com
