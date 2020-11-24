 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: ﻿FOLIA Design wins four American Graphic Design Awards
Biz buzz

Biz buzz: ﻿FOLIA Design wins four American Graphic Design Awards

FOLIA Design has won four 2020 American Graphic Design Awards.

Founded in 2002 by Julia Allen, FOLIA Design is a full-service creative studio based in Napa. 

The awards were granted to the following designed pieces: 

  • Ammons Horn Wines, New Branding + Wine Label Suite Design.
  • The Queen of the Valley Foundation, 2020 Generous Heart Invitation to Help Save Lives.
  • Cinder Wines, New Wine Label Design, Small Lot Series.
  • Silverado Farming Company, Inc., Napa Valley Viticultural Society, Edition 2, Spring Book.

Info: foliadesign.com, 707-259-0390.

Julia Allen, FOLIA Design

Allen

 Submitted image

