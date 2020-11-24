Biz buzz: ﻿FOLIA Design wins four American Graphic Design Awards

FOLIA Design has won four 2020 American Graphic Design Awards.

Founded in 2002 by Julia Allen, FOLIA Design is a full-service creative studio based in Napa.

The awards were granted to the following designed pieces:

Ammons Horn Wines, New Branding + Wine Label Suite Design.

The Queen of the Valley Foundation, 2020 Generous Heart Invitation to Help Save Lives.

Cinder Wines, New Wine Label Design, Small Lot Series.

Silverado Farming Company, Inc., Napa Valley Viticultural Society, Edition 2, Spring Book.

