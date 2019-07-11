The Executive Room Barber Shop announced that Gian Fradella has joined the team.
A Napa native, Fradella has been providing haircuts for Napans for the past seven years, "and has cultivated a dedicated following," said a news release.
“We were thrilled when Gian expressed interest in joining us," said Steve Pierce of The Executive Room Barber Shop.
The Executive Room Barber Shop is at 1504 Main St. Walk-ins are welcomed, but reservations highly recommended, said Pierce.
Info: theexecutiveroomnapa.com, 258-1628