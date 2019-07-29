Free Flow Wines recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary and 6th annual KEGGY Awards at Sebastiani Winery in Sonoma.
The celebration included announcing new roles within the company.
Jordan Kivelstadt, Free Flow Wines’ founder and president, announced his transition away from an active role in the company as of Aug. 2. Kivelstadt will remain on Free Flow’s board of directors.
Rich Bouwer is the new president. Additionally, Heather Clauss has been promoted to chief commercial officer.
At this year’s KEGGY Awards, Free Flow recognized 22 wineries, distributors and restaurant operators for their exceptional and sustainable contributions to the wine on tap category.
Local winners include: Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Trefethen Family Vineyards, Boisset Collection, Tuck Beckstoffer Wines and Round Pond Estate.