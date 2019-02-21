Free Flow Wines, the pioneers of premium wine on tap, recently relocated its headquarters from Napa to a new expanded facility in Sonoma.
The 58,000-square-foot facility, at 21945 Carneros Lake Lane, houses "a state-of-the-art kegging line, increased canning services and temperature-controlled bulk wine storage," said a news release.
Phase 2 of the expansion, set for later this year, will include a new high-speed canning line and more office space under the same roof, said Jordan Kivelstadt, president and founder of Free Flow Wines.