Biz Buzz: Free People retail store coming to downtown Napa

A Free People retail store will open at First Street Napa, next to the Lululemon store, said Todd Zapolski of Zapolski Real Estate.

The specialty women's clothing store could open as soon as this spring, said Zapolski. The address is 1214 First St. A Mecox retail store currently at that address will move to a different location within First Street Napa, he said.

The national retailer joining the center "is another endorsement of our market," in downtown Napa, Zapolski said.

Free People is part of the URBN company which includes Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, BHLDN, Terrain, Menus & Venues and Nuuly.

An Anthropologie store will open at First Street Napa this summer, said Zapolski. It will be located at the Gordon Building at 1146 First St.

