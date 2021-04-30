Biz buzz: Free People store now open in downtown Napa

A Free People retail store opened Friday at First Street Napa, next to the Lululemon store.
The address is 1214 First St.
Free People is part of the URBN company which includes Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, BHLDN, Terrain, Menus & Venues and Nuuly.
An Anthropologie store will open at First Street Napa as soon as this summer, said developer Todd Zapolski. It will be located at the Gordon Building at 1146 First St.
Info: firststreetnapa.com
