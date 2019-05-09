Fultz joins Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley
Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley announced that Realtor Taylor Fultz has joined its Napa office as a sales associate.
Born and raised in the Napa Valley, Fultz is a sixth-generation Californian and a third-generation real estate professional.
With her family of developers, contractors, real estate brokers and agents, she quickly found her passion and path in life, said a news release.
“Buying a home is more than one of the greatest investments you can make,” said Fultz. “It’s also the beginning of a new chapter in your life. It’s my job to ensure that the process includes equal measures of ease and excitement.”
Fultz has lived in St. Helena, Rutherford, Yountville, both north and south Napa, and now resides in downtown Napa.
Info: 707-287-6367