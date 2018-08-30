Property owners in Napa County who are rebuilding homes lost in the October 2017 or 2018 wildfires can receive up to $12,540 in incentives per home through an integrated program offered by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, the Bay Area Regional Energy Network, Napa County, MCE, and Pacific Gas and Electric Company.
“This exceptional, multi-agency collaboration provides vital support for our communities as they face the daunting process of rebuilding their homes and lives in the wake of the wildfires,” said Napa County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht.
Advanced Energy Rebuild Napa launched on Aug. 28 and is expected to run through the end of 2020 or until funding is gone.
Applications and program requirements can be found at mceCleanEnergy.org/rebuildnapa.