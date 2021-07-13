Biz buzz: G3 Enterprises announced the opening of a DIAM cork facility in Napa

G3 Enterprises announced the opening of a new DIAM cork facility in Napa.
“We are opening this new DIAM facility specifically to meet the growing demand from our premium and small-lot winemakers in the immediate region. While it will initially open on a smaller scale, the Napa facility will provide high-quality printing with our newest laser printing and ink options,” said Mihailo Panovich, vice president of sales at G3 Enterprises.
Laser printing delivers high-end precision artwork on both the side and the ends of the cork with more flexibility on production, said the release. The Napa printing facility will also offer ink printing and batch coating capable of handling small orders.
G3 is the exclusive distributor of all DIAM products in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
