Steve Gaebe has been named director of sales and marketing at Harvest Inn.
Gaebe brings more than 12 years of hospitality experience, spanning roles in Santa Barbara and the Napa Valley, to his current position as director of sales and marketing at Harvest Inn. Gaebe joined the St. Helena-based resort in April.
Gaebe previously worked as the group sales manager for Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, and then as senior sales manager for The Estate Yountville, working with Hotel Villagio and Vintage House.
Info: harvestinn.com