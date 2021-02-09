 Skip to main content
Biz Buzz: Garcia joins Decor Shower Door and Glass in Napa

Decor Shower Door and Glass welcomes Michael Garcia as the new office manager, said a news release. 

Garcia has been a glazier since 2002 when he started in his family’s business. He worked briefly for another local glazing company before he decided to follow in his father’s footsteps to join the glazing union.

"After years of glazing dedication, the opportunity arose for Michael to become the office manager for Jeremy Jones at his newly acquired business, Decor Shower Door and Glass," said the release. 

"Michael brings a multitude of talents, positive energy, and a plethora of knowledge of the glass and window industry." 

Info: 707-253-0622, decorsd@sbcglobal.netdecornapa.com

