You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Biz Buzz: Garcia joins ISU, Sander, Jacobs, Cassayre Insurance Services
Biz Buzz

Biz Buzz: Garcia joins ISU, Sander, Jacobs, Cassayre Insurance Services

{{featured_button_text}}

Kristina Garcia has joined the winery insurance team at ISU, Sander, Jacobs, Cassayre Insurance Services (ISU SJC).

Garcia began her insurance career in 2012 and has experience as a winery account specialist and lead commercial account manager specializing in all sizes of wineries, said a news release. 

Garcia is a Bay Area native, growing up in Redwood City and Newark before settling in Napa in 2010. ISU SJC maintains offices in Napa and Santa Rosa and provides commercial lines, personal lines and employee benefits insurance.

Info: 252-8822, sanderjacobs.com

Kristina Garcia

Garcia

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News