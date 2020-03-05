Biz Buzz: Garcia joins ISU, Sander, Jacobs, Cassayre Insurance Services

Kristina Garcia has joined the winery insurance team at ISU, Sander, Jacobs, Cassayre Insurance Services (ISU SJC).
Garcia began her insurance career in 2012 and has experience as a winery account specialist and lead commercial account manager specializing in all sizes of wineries, said a news release.
Garcia is a Bay Area native, growing up in Redwood City and Newark before settling in Napa in 2010. ISU SJC maintains offices in Napa and Santa Rosa and provides commercial lines, personal lines and employee benefits insurance.
Info: 252-8822, sanderjacobs.com
