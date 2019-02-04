Dr. Rebecca Levy-Gantt and Premier Ob Gyn Napa Inc. welcome Liliana Garcia, Nurse Practitioner and Certified Midwife, to the office obstetrics and gynecology practice.
Garcia will be seeing patients in the office on Wednesdays and Fridays. Garcia, a midwife for 21 years, specializes in contraception, reproductive issues and general women's health care. She is bilingual in Spanish and English.
Premier Ob Gyn Napa is located at 3030 Beard Road, Suite C, in Napa.
Info: 707-666-0547, Premierobgynnapa.com