Biz buzz: Gary’s Wine & Marketplace of St. Helena appoints Hachiya as GM

Gary’s Wine & Marketplace, a regional alcohol beverage and gourmet food retailer, announced that it has hired Mariko Hachiya as general manager for its St. Helena location.

Hachiya brings a wealth of experience following a 20-year career in hospitality, with a focus on food and wine—most recently as the national beverage director for Hillstone Restaurants, said a news release.

"As GM, Hachiya will leverage her hospitality experience to strengthen guest services, further educate staff and solidify Gary’s Wine & Marketplace’s staff as the must-shop retailer in the Napa Valley region."