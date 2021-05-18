 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: Gary’s Wine & Marketplace of St. Helena appoints Hachiya as GM

Biz buzz: Gary’s Wine & Marketplace of St. Helena appoints Hachiya as GM

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Gary's

Gary Fisch cuts the ribbon at the Dec. 12 grand opening celebration of Gary's Wine & Marketplace.

 Submitted photo

Gary’s Wine & Marketplace, a regional alcohol beverage and gourmet food retailer, announced that it has hired Mariko Hachiya as general manager for its St. Helena location.

Hachiya brings a wealth of experience following a 20-year career in hospitality, with a focus on food and wine—most recently as the national beverage director for Hillstone Restaurants, said a news release. 

"As GM, Hachiya will leverage her hospitality experience to strengthen guest services, further educate staff and solidify Gary’s Wine & Marketplace’s staff as the must-shop retailer in the Napa Valley region." 

Info: garyswine.com

A study commissioned by RV rental platform Outdoorsy and conducted by OnePoll found that people are ready to travel this summer and say this is a must-have. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dumb mistakes you can avoid when investing

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News