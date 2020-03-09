Biz Buzz: Gary's Wine & Marketplace taps Poulos as manager

Gary’s Wine and Marketplace announced the appointment of industry veteran Chris Poulos as the retailer's new beverage purchasing and sales manager of its St. Helena store, which opened last fall. Poulos's appointment was made by the owner, Gary Fisch.

"We are very happy to welcome Chris on board, taking a lead in our beverage department, and are excited to launch a host of new offers under Chris's direction, including custom consumer tastings in our Napa store," Fisch said.

Poulos has sat behind every side of the table, counter and tasting bar in the wine trade, said a news release.

His years of experience include traveling the wine roads of Europe and South America with North Berkeley Imports and Vinum Importing & Distributing, working harvests and hosting visitors at Oregon's Soter Vineyards, plus extensive marketing and buying roles in the Napa Valley with Bounty Hunter Rare Wine & Spirits and Company Fine Wine.

He has worked for more than 20 years in wine sales.