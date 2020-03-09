Biz Buzz: Gary's Wine & Marketplace taps Poulos as manager

Gary’s Wine and Marketplace announced the appointment of industry veteran Chris Poulos as the retailer's new beverage purchasing and sales manager of its St. Helena store, which opened last fall. Poulos's appointment was made by the owner, Gary Fisch.
"We are very happy to welcome Chris on board, taking a lead in our beverage department, and are excited to launch a host of new offers under Chris's direction, including custom consumer tastings in our Napa store," Fisch said.
Poulos has sat behind every side of the table, counter and tasting bar in the wine trade, said a news release.
You have free articles remaining.
His years of experience include traveling the wine roads of Europe and South America with North Berkeley Imports and Vinum Importing & Distributing, working harvests and hosting visitors at Oregon's Soter Vineyards, plus extensive marketing and buying roles in the Napa Valley with Bounty Hunter Rare Wine & Spirits and Company Fine Wine.
He has worked for more than 20 years in wine sales.
Gary's Wine & Marketplace began as a small wine shop in Madison, New Jersey in 1987 and has since grown to be one of the largest fine wine businesses in the New York metropolitan area, with four stores in Northern New Jersey, a new location in St. Helena and an e-commerce business, the release stated.
The business is located at 607 St Helena Highway in the former Dean & DeLuca space.
Info: garyswine.com, 707-531-7660
You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com