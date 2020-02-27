Biz Buzz: Gates Estates Sotheby’s International Realty changes ownership

Gates Estates Sotheby’s International Realty announced that Mike and Lisa Bertolucci, along with their business partners Kelly and Debbi Norris, have become the new owners of the long-established Napa Valley real estate firm.

“I am proud that the legacy I have built for the company will be continued by my son Mike, his wife Lisa and their business partners Kelly and Debbi Norris,” said Cyndi Gates, former Broker Owner of Gates Estates Sotheby’s International Realty.

Gates said she started in the local real estate business in 1979 and will be continuing her successful career as a broker associate with the company.

Mike Bertolucci joined the family business in 2007 as a sales associate and has risen to be a top producer in Napa Valley, while Lisa Bertolucci has been the broker manager of the firm since 2014.

Kelly and Debbi Norris have joined the firm and bring more than 35 years of real estate knowledge and background experience to the team, said a news release.

“Being able to continue our family-owned company here in Napa Valley where I was born and raised is an honor and a privilege for me,” said Mike Bertolucci.