Hotel Yountville announced Sean Gazey as general manager, overseeing operations at the wine country retreat.
With more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, "Gazey brings a unique understanding of management in the luxury hospitality industry," said a news release.
Earning a bachelor’s degree in hospitality administration from Johnson & Wales University, Gazey began his career at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, holding assorted management positions across a variety of hotels in the United States such as the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts in Newport Beach and the Biltmore Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona.
Gazey most recently served in upper level management at Marriott Residence Inn in Jacksonville, Florida, and One Ocean Resort & Spa in Atlantic Beach, Florida.
“It has been an honor to join the team at Hotel Yountville,” said Gazey.
