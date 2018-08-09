Vintage Wealth Advisors announced that Michael Geitner and Amanda Meyer have joined its team.
Geitner has joined the Napa office as a wealth advisor. Geitner has been in the financial services for the past 10 years and will concentrate on financial planning, insurance services and 401(k) plans.
Meyer is responsible for assisting the team’s wealth advisors, reviewing and preparing client documents and additional administrative duties.
John Cordeiro is the president of the firm.
Info: vintage-wealth.com, 707-492-5100