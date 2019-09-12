Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty announced that Adam Ghisletta has joined its Wine Country Region team of real estate agents as a sales associate.
Ghisletta is a second-generation Napa real estate professional expert in home, land, vineyard and agricultural transactions, said a news release.
Ghisletta is based out of the brokerage’s Wine Country downtown office at 1435 First St. in Napa. Contact him at 707-363-5868, or goldengatesir.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty also announced George Parker has joined its Wine Country Region team of real estate agents as a sales associate.
"Although George is new to the real estate profession, he brings strong core values of responsibility and integrity with him," said a news release.
Parker is also based at 1435 First St. in Napa. Contact him at 707-889-8728 or at goldengatesir.com.