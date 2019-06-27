Edward Jones Financial Advisor Justin Gomez of Napa Valley recently received the "TNT" Client Development Award "for his outstanding service efforts over the past year," said a news release.
Only 1,010 of the firm's more than 18,000 financial advisors received the award, said the release.
"When you work for a firm that is known for its outstanding service," Gomez said, "it's quite an honor to be singled out for your service record."
Gomez office is located at 575 Lincoln Ave., Suite 280, in Napa.
Info: 707-927-3397, edwardjones.com/justin-gomez.