Jessica Gorr, CIC, is the newest addition to the commercial winery insurance team at ISU Sander, Jacobs, Cassayre Insurance Services.
Gorr joins the company as a senior account manager for the winery team. Gorr has more than 17 years of experience writing insurance for wineries and wine-related businesses and holds the Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation from the National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, said a news release.
“We are pleased to add Jessica to our team during this time of great disruption of the winery insurance marketplace,” said President Jeff Erickson.
“Jessica’s technical expertise and her relationships with insurers and wineries is very helpful at this time when Lloyd’s of London has ceased writing stock throughput policies and other insurers are non-renewing wineries in wildfire areas."
The company maintains offices in Napa and Santa Rosa and provides commercial lines, personal lines and employee benefits insurance, said the release.
Info: 707-252-8822, sanderjacobs.com