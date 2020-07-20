Biz buzz: Goulding joins Jacobson Wealth Management

Goulding joins Jacobson Wealth Management

Jacobson Wealth Management announced the addition of Kevin Goulding to its team of financial advisers.

Goulding is a Certified Financial Planner and has an MBA in finance and accounting from UC, Davis.

Goulding also provides pro bono financial education to Sonoma County fire victims, Jump Start educators and psychiatric patients at Napa State Hospital.

Goulding is an active member of the Financial Planners Association.

Info: 707-224-7424, kevin@jacobsonwealth.com

