Biz buzz: Governor Newsom names Bontrager to commission

Mark Bontrager

 Caitlin O’Reilly Photography

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the following appointment:

Mark Bontrager, 50, of Napa, has been appointed to the Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission. Bontrager has been Behavioral Health Administrator for the Partnership HealthPlan of California since 2021.

He was Director of Regulatory Affairs and Program Development for the Partnership HealthPlan of California from 2018 to 2021 and Executive Director of Aldea Children and Family Services from 2007 to 2018, where he was Deputy Director from 2005 to 2007.

He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Indiana University School of Law and a Master of Social Work degree from the Indiana University School of Social Work.

This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Bontrager is registered without party preference.

