Biz buzz: Governor Newsom reappoints St. Helena's Janet Kappmeyer

Janet Kappmeyer, 64, of St. Helena, has been reappointed to the State Mining and Geology Board, where she has served since 2017.

Kappmeyer has been Manager of Grower Relations at Constellation Brands since 2009. She was an assistant winemaker at Peju Province Winery from 2008 to 2009, enologist at Miner Family Winery from 2007 to 2008 and a winemaking intern at Franciscan Estate from 2006 to 2007. Kappmeyer earned a Master of Science degree in geology from the University of Michigan. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Kappmeyer is a Democrat.

