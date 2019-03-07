After 13 years in business, Karen and Jeff Lucia of Grapeleaf Graphics are opening a new office in downtown Napa at 1006 Clinton St. that will open by the end of March.
The business still offers custom printed and embroidered apparel, promotional products, glass etching, custom vinyl signage and graphic design services but will also carry Napa Valley gift ware in the retail portion of their new design center.
They are also adding state-of-the-art printing with environmentally friendly inks and processing.
Info: 707-259-1408, GrapeleafGraphics.com