Try 3 months for $3
Biz buzz grapes

Biz Buzz grapes

 Submitted art

After 13 years in business, Karen and Jeff Lucia of Grapeleaf Graphics are opening a new office in downtown Napa at 1006 Clinton St. that will open by the end of March. 

The business still offers custom printed and embroidered apparel, promotional products, glass etching, custom vinyl signage and graphic design services but will also carry Napa Valley gift ware in the retail portion of their new design center.

They are also adding state-of-the-art printing with environmentally friendly inks and processing.

Info: 707-259-1408, GrapeleafGraphics.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0