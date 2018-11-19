Visit Napa Valley and the Great Wine Capitals Global Network announced the 2019 Regional Best of Wine Tourism award winners.
The 2019 Best of regional San Francisco | Napa Valley winners are:
• Accommodations – Calistoga Motor Lodge & Spa (Calistoga)
• Architecture and Landscape – Trinchero Napa Valley (St. Helena)
• Innovative Wine Tourism Experience – Sequoia Grove Winery (Napa)
• Sustainable Wine Tourism Practices – St. Supery Estate Vineyards and Winery (Rutherford)
• Wine Tourism Restaurant – Acacia House (St. Helena)
• Wine Tourism Service – Laces and Limos (Napa)
Additionally, St. Supery Estate Vineyards and Winery was named the “Global Winner” for San Francisco | Napa Valley.
Info: VisitNapaValley.com