Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa exterior

Calistoga Motor Lodge is located at 1880 Lincoln Ave.

Visit Napa Valley and the Great Wine Capitals Global Network announced the 2019 Regional Best of Wine Tourism award winners.

The 2019 Best of regional San Francisco | Napa Valley winners are:

• Accommodations – Calistoga Motor Lodge & Spa (Calistoga)

• Architecture and Landscape – Trinchero Napa Valley (St. Helena)

• Innovative Wine Tourism Experience – Sequoia Grove Winery (Napa)

• Sustainable Wine Tourism Practices – St. Supery Estate Vineyards and Winery (Rutherford)

• Wine Tourism Restaurant – Acacia House (St. Helena)

• Wine Tourism Service – Laces and Limos (Napa)

Additionally, St. Supery Estate Vineyards and Winery was named the “Global Winner” for San Francisco | Napa Valley.

Info: VisitNapaValley.com 

