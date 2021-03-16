Biz buzz: Greenpal, 'Uber for lawn care,' launched in Napa

Greenpal, ‘Uber for lawn care,’ launched in Napa
GreenPal, “an app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals,” launched this past week in Napa.
Nashville-based GreenPal allows homeowners to find local, pre-screened lawn professionals. Homeowners can list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs. Vetted lawn care pros can then bid on their properties, said a news release.
Info: yourgreenpal.com
TOR Wines appoints Hall as COO
TOR Wines appointed Richard Hall as Chief Operating Officer (COO), said a news release.
Hall joined the TOR team from Lede Family Wines where he was responsible for overall organizational strategy as well as financial investments. His career history also includes executive-level positions with Leslie Rudd Investment Company and Managed Health Network.
The executive search for TOR Wines COO was successfully conducted by Mitroff Consulting & Associates of St. Helena.
Napa Farmers Market gains three new board members
The Napa Farmers Market board of directors welcomed three new members: Karla E. Gómez-Pelayo, Imane Hanine, and Caroline Wiegardt.
“These dynamic new members bring fresh energy, expertise, and passion for advancing the market’s goals for a more sustainable, equitable, and delicious Napa Valley food community,” said a news release.
Karla Enedina Gómez-Pelayo was born in Jalisco, México, and raised in the Napa Valley. She is a first-generation graduate from the University of California, Berkeley, and is currently pursuing a graduate degree at the California Institute of Integral Studies. A storyteller at heart, Gómez-Pelayo brings over a decade of marketing experience as a community organizer, educator, and artist. She now leads the marketing committee and supports the market’s culturally responsive communications initiatives.
Imane Hanine is a first-generation New York City native currently getting her hands dirty in the vineyard and cellar as a wine educator, hospitality and sales specialist, and cellar hand for Matthiasson Wines. She brings to the board 15 years of experience in hospitality and production, and a passion for sustainable agriculture, and an equitable & just food system.
Caroline Wiegardt, a devoted market day volunteer, is the Napa Farmers Market’s newly elected Secretary of the board. She has lived in Napa for the past 25 years and shares with the board a slate of diverse skills as a realtor and former creative services manager for packaged goods. She also has extensive local involvement with local nonprofits like Feed Napa Now, Citizenship Legal Services, and the Napa Recovery Resource Center, where she is also a board member.
Turner Moving & Storage wins two moving awards
Turner Moving & Storage, an agent of Wheaton World Wide Moving, recently earned the distinctive Spire Award, “which honors moving companies that consistently provide an excellent moving experience for their customers,” said a news release.
The Spire program is designed to recognize moving companies in the Wheaton World Wide Moving network that offer quality experiences to those using their services.
Turner Moving & Storage also earned Wheaton World Wide Moving’s Bronze Hauling Award for 2020.
Wheaton’s hauling award program recognizes agencies within the network who transport the goods of customers moving into or out of California over the course of the year.
This is the first Bronze Hauling Award for Turner Moving & Storage.
Turner Moving & Storage is located at 1570 Airport Blvd. Napa, CA 94558
Info: 707-255-8600, turnermoving.com
Dolan and Engel join Napa’s Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley announced that Frank Dolan and Kelly Engel have joined the firm’s Wealth Management office in Napa at 700 Main St. as senior vice president and financial advisor respectively. University of Portland.
Kelly Engel was with Bank of America Merrill Lynch for three years. Engel is a Bay Area native. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Fordham University and a master’s degree from the University of Syndey as well as the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor designation.
Info: morganstanley.com
JLL to lead sales and marketing at Napa Vault
JLL announced that it will serve as the sales representative for Napa Vault, a collection of 124 luxury storage condominiums in 11 buildings in Napa.
JLL’s Matt Bracco, Laura Duffy, and Chris Neeb are leading the sale of individual condominiums on behalf of the developer, Storage Tech Inc., said a news release.
Located at 1055 Soscol Ferry Road, the property is situated approximately 2 miles from the Napa County Airport, 6 miles from downtown Napa and 18 miles from the Sonoma Raceway – a perk for car enthusiasts.
Construction has already begun on Phase 1 of the project, with the initial 43 units slated for delivery in August.
Info: 707 385 5658, sales@napavault.com.
