Biz buzz: Greenpal, 'Uber for lawn care,' launched in Napa

GreenPal, "an app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals," launched this past week in Napa.
Nashville-based GreenPal allows homeowners to find local, pre-screened lawn professionals. Homeowners can list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs. Vetted lawn care pros can then bid on their properties, said a news release.
Info: yourgreenpal.com
