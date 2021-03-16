 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Greenpal, 'Uber for lawn care,' launched in Napa

lawnmower

GreenPal, "an app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals," launched this past week in Napa.

Nashville-based GreenPal allows homeowners to find local, pre-screened lawn professionals. Homeowners can list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs. Vetted lawn care pros can then bid on their properties, said a news release. 

Info: yourgreenpal.com 

