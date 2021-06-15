 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Greve joins Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley

Janeen Greve

 Submitted image

Full-time real estate agent Janeen Greve has joined Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley.

Greve has facilitated hundreds of real estate transactions, ranging from $350k to over $3.15 million, said a news release.

"She has served a wide range of clients, including first-time and second home buyers, corporate relocation clients, and astute investors, each of whom sought the guidance of a top professional." 

Info: 707-963-1152, cbnapavalley.com

