Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley announced that Eamon Griffin has joined its Napa office as a sales associate.
Griffin has more than 30 years of construction experience as a carpenter, supervisor, construction estimator, project manager and business owner.
He formerly was the president and CEO of Griffin Molinari Building Construction, Inc.
"Griffin provides excellent service to his real estate clients by utilizing his 30-plus years of construction management experience and his in-depth knowledge of local land use regulations," said a news release.
Info: 707-738-8200