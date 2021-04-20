 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Griffin named chief growth officer at ConcertoCare

Biz buzz: Griffin named chief growth officer at ConcertoCare

Napa Valley resident Nevada Griffin has been named Chief Growth Officer at ConcertoCare — a risk-bearing senior care provider — where he will lead growth strategy, business development and marketing as the company expands its in-home product offerings for seniors nationwide, said a news release. 

Griffin has a proven track record managing growth strategy, business development and creation of strategic alliances, said the release. 

Prior to joining ConcertoCare, Griffin served as interim co-head of Uber Health, where he led business development and strategic partnerships.

Before Uber Health, he was an expert consultant with McKinsey & Company's health care practice.

Griffin has a dual Master of Health Policy and Administration (MPH) and International Affairs (MA) from Yale University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Global Affairs from Bard College.

