Biz buzz: Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opens in North Napa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest location on Thursday at 3385 Solano Ave. in North Napa. It is located in the former Vallerga's grocery store in Redwood Plaza.

Some 35 new jobs were created at the new store, said a news release.

Grocery Outlet stores are independently operated by local families who are committed to supporting their communities.

“I am overjoyed to be a part of the North Napa community and be able to provide big savings on quality groceries,” said owner Patrick Gaul. “This partnership with Grocery Outlet gives me the ability to grow my business, create new jobs and more importantly, give back to my local community.”

Gaul also owns the south Napa Grocery Outlet. It is located at 1491 W. Imola Ave. in the River Park Shopping Center.

In celebration of the opening, from May 21 to June 18 customers may enter for a chance to win a grand prize of $1,200 in free groceries. To enter visit GroceryOutlet.com/win-groceries-north-napa.