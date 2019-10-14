Grocery Outlet Bargain Market has signed a lease to occupy the former Vallerga's market space in Redwood Plaza in north Napa.
The lease agreement was officially announced on Monday. In August, the chain applied for a city building permit for tenant improvements.
The market will occupy 22,132 square feet at the market site, located at 3385 Solano Ave.
"We are excited to bring this high-volume, 21st century grocery to Redwood Plaza," said Richard Hoertkorn, spokesman for the center's owner.
"The 60-year-old building will be completely gutted and rebuilt to increase energy efficiency and to update all the mechanical systems," said a news release.
You have free articles remaining.
Lease negotiations were handled by Steve Edwards of the Edwards Company.
The grand opening is scheduled for the end of the first quarter in 2020.
Patrick Gaul, the independent operator of the south Napa Grocery Outlet store, previously said he would like to run both stores. Gaul could not be immediately reached on Monday.
Grocery Outlet is a publicly-owned supermarket chain in the United States with more than 330 locations.