GVM Law adds senior counsel Hollister
GVM Law announced that Jonathan Hollister is joining the firm as senior counsel and GVM Law’s existing 14-person estate planning group.
Hollister brings more than 25 years of experience in estate planning and real estate law to GVM Law, said a news release.
“We are delighted to welcome Jonathan Hollister to our team,” said Estate Planning Department head Jamie Watson.
Hollister comes to GVM Law with expertise in estate planning as a Certified Specialist in Estate Planning, Trust and Probate Law by the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization.
Info: GVMLaw.com
Pujals Team earn awards
Jerry and Susan Pujals of Napa, with Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley, earned membership in the company’s International President’s Premier Circle.
This award represents the top 1 percent of all sales associates worldwide, said a news release.
The Pujals Team is also recognized for being the number one Coldwell Banker team for sales volume in California, said a release.
Info: 707-249-0518
Lail Vineyards names Perry national sales manager
Robin Daniel Lail, proprietor of Lail Vineyards, announced that Matthew Perry has been appointed national sales manager.
“A successful sales professional with wine industry experience spanning two decades,” Perry will oversee Lail Vineyards’ national sales and distribution, said a news release.
“We are delighted that Matthew has joined our team at Lail Vineyards,” said Lail. “He shares our passion for wine and family and worked for several years in his own family’s distribution business.”
Info: lailvineyards.com
Napa Square offers ‘executive suite’ concept
Cushman & Wakefield announced that Napa Square, located at 1455 First St. in downtown Napa, has introduced a new executive suite concept to the marketplace.
Situated on the second floor of the three-story building, the new offices are being offered to individuals or groups on a monthly or longer-term rental basis.
Major nearby corporate hubs like San Francisco and Oakland already have extensive executive suites, and coworking concepts (such as Regus and WeWork), said a news release.
One of the employers taking advantage of the new executive suites offered by Napa Square is Farella Braun + Martel, a law firm in San Francisco.
Info: Margaret R. Duskin, 415-773-3538, margaret.duskin@cushwake.com