GVM Law announced that Jonathan Hollister is joining the firm as senior counsel and GVM Law’s existing 14-person estate planning group.
Hollister brings more than 25 years of experience in estate planning and real estate law to GVM Law, said a news release.
“We are delighted to welcome Jonathan Hollister to our team,” said Estate Planning Department head Jamie Watson.
Hollister comes to GVM Law with expertise in estate planning as a Certified Specialist in Estate Planning, Trust and Probate Law by the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization.
Info: GVMLaw.com