GVM Law announced that Jonathan Hollister is joining the firm as senior counsel and GVM Law’s existing 14-person estate planning group.

Hollister brings more than 25 years of experience in estate planning and real estate law to GVM Law, said a news release. 

“We are delighted to welcome Jonathan Hollister to our team,” said Estate Planning Department head Jamie Watson. 

Hollister comes to GVM Law with expertise in estate planning as a Certified Specialist in Estate Planning, Trust and Probate Law by the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization.

Info: GVMLaw.com

