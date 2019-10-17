Realtor Marcia Hadeler of Coldwell Banker recently participated in the fifth annual Canine Guardians Assistance Dogs Golf Tournament and Fundraiser to benefit U.S. veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and other people with disabilities.
“These dogs help vets get going every day,” said Hadeler, who is also a Canine Guardians board member, puppy parent and fundraising chairperson.
Canine Guardians Assistance Dogs is a nonprofit, fully volunteer, donation-based organization whose main goal is to raise, train and place specially trained dogs with PTSD veterans and their families at no cost to the veteran, as well as others with disabilities, said a news release.
Its annual tournament and fundraiser in August at Vintner’s Golf Course in Yountville raised money for veterans' bills, vaccines, medicine, medical procedures, training facilities, leashes, vests and various other organizational needs.
Hadeler came across Canine Guardians when then nonprofit was looking for puppy parents. She became a Puppy Parent and a month later joined the board.
“The service that Canine Guardians provides is wonderful," said Hadeler. "We just started our fifth year in operation. We have had two graduations since inception and placed 10 dogs."
Canine Guardians is currently looking for Puppy Parents, said a news release.
Info: canineguardians.org, 707-815-0569.