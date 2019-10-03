Engel & Völkers announced Christine Hale has joined its brokerage as a real estate adviser.
The company also hired Ally Richardson as office administrator in St. Helena.
Hale comes to Engel & Völkers with "a rich texture of professional experience," said a news release.
She is a business owner in the art/design world and has also worked in the wine industry. Hale specializes in new development projects and residential home sales in Napa Valley including St. Helena.
“I was attracted to Engel & Völkers by their client-focused team dynamic, facilitated by their boutique structure,” said Hale.
Richardson joins the Napa Valley staff from a career in luxury industries, most recently at The Napa Valley Reserve winery.
“The Engel & Völkers global brand stands for excellence and a culture of leadership which was a driving force in my deciding to join this dynamic Napa Valley team,” said Richardson.