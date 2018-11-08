Heitz Cellar announced that Toby Halkovich has been named VP of operations.
“I am honored to join the team at one of Napa Valley’s most iconic wineries,” Halkovich said.
Most recently the director of vineyard operations at Cakebread Cellars, Halkovich had served as their viticulturist for almost a decade. He graduated from UC Davis with a degree in agricultural and managerial economics and then earned an MBA from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.
Heitz Cellar worked with wine industry executive search company The Cypress Group to fill the role.