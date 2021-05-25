 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Hansen promoted on Redwood Credit Union board

Redwood Credit Union (RCU) announced that Jeri Hansen of Napa County was promoted from associate board members to board member.

RCU’s board of directors sets the credit union’s strategic direction and policies. Because credit unions are not-for-profit cooperatives, RCU’s board is comprised of RCU members who serve voluntarily and are elected by the membership.

Info: redwoodcu.org

Meet JC Luna-Morales, head chef at Napa Palisades Saloon. Besides new menu items, the restaurant is expanding into a former yogurt shop space next door, on Main St. in downtown Napa.

Jeri Hansen

