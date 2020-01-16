Devin Hanson, an independent financial adviser at Vintage Wealth Advisors in Napa, has obtained the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) certification, awarded to financial advisers who have met standards for experience, knowledge and ethical conduct in financial planning, a news release stated.
“I am committed to my clients and to providing meaningful guidance that is tailored to their unique needs,” said Hanson. “Earning this designation further reflects that commitment, enhancing my ability to provide holistic, comprehensive and personalized strategies that help clients work toward their financial goals.”
Hanson is based in Napa. The business is located at 700 Main Street, Suite 305 in Napa.
Info: 707-492-5100, devin@vintage-wealth.com