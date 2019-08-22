Land Trust of Napa County announced that Josh Harrington recently joined its board of trustees.
Harrington is the director of research at RBO & Co., an independent investment advisory firm in St. Helena.
His career experience includes equity research at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. in New York, portfolio management at TIAA-CREF in San Francisco, and independent consulting for investment management clients.
"With long-term thinking, the Land Trust has provided enormous benefits for us all through direct action to permanently protect important natural lands and to preserve the biodiversity of Napa County,” said Harrington. “I’m honored to pursue this great work and collaborate with such an incredible team."
Harrington holds a B.A. from the University of Missouri, Columbia with a major in Finance and Banking and an M.B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley. Additionally, Harrington is a CFA charterholder and a Certified Estate and Trust Specialist.
Info: napalandtrust.org, 707-252-3270