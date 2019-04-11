Harry’s Carpets announced the opening of a new location at 343 Second St. in Napa, near the Napa Expo.
Harry’s Carpets has been serving Napa and Solano counties for more than two decades, and is a third- generation flooring store, said a news release.
Harry’s Carpets offers hardwood, laminate, carpet, linoleum, repairs, baseboards and other products.
“We’ve been working in Napa for years. It just made sense to open a place for our friends and family here in Napa,” said Harry Sellers, owner of Harry’s Carpets.
“I don’t think we could have picked a better location. Our customers have played an integral role in our success, and we want to thank the community here in Napa.”
Info: 707-450-5956